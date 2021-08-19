Avera Medical Minute
Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has promised a quick ruling on whether people with permits to carry firearms can bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, which opens in one week.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus asked Judge Laura Nelson to issue a temporary injunction prohibiting the fair and the Ramsey County Sherriff’s Office from enforcing the fair’s ban on bringing guns onto the fairgrounds.

The judge said she’ll rule before the fair begins next Thursday.

The gun owners argue that the ban violates state law and the Second Amendment. But the fair argues it has the authority to protect the safety of visitors. 

