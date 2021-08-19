Avera Medical Minute
Lawsuit: Iowa governor’s office violating open records law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A new lawsuit contends the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract.

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company formed to investigate testing programs in several states.

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the board of The Salt Lake Tribune, recently launched the effort to seek records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee. His lawyer has filed open records lawsuits in Utah and Nebraska, and recently against the Iowa Department of Public Health.

