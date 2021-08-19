Logan Storley is pumped to be fighting back in South Dakota Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Webster native Logan Storley is back at the Sanford Pentagon where his career as an MMA fighter began.

He’s one of the featured fights on the Bellator 265 card as Logan works his way towards stardom as a mixed martial arts fighter.

And while it is a business trip to him and he has a job to get done, he’s still excited to have his business office be back in his home state where so many friends and family will be there to cheer him on. ”It’s exciting to come back home and put on a performance in front of the state of South Dakota really. And to get to fight again in front of a live crowd is super exciting for me and all of us at Bellator . It’s exciting to have all my friends and family and then all the companies that take care of me here in Sioux Falls. So that means a lot to me,” says Logan.

Logan is also motivated by a lone blemish on his professional record in his last fight where it looked like he’d rallied to beat his unbeaten opponent. But he will also be motivated by that. Friday’s fight will be televised on Showtime.

