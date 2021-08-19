Avera Medical Minute
Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 6 1/4 square miles

This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that has prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. (Nick Petrack/Forest Service-Superior National Forest via AP)(Nick Petrack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota that crews have been fighting since the weekend has grown to 6 1/4 square miles.

The fire near Greenwood Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Isabella, was first spotted Sunday. It grew on its western flank from 5 square miles to 6 1/4 by Wednesday evening, after what officials described as a “very active” afternoon. But they added in an update posted Thursday morning that there was no significant change overnight.

Thursday’s forecast called for continued hot, dry weather, with thunderstorms predicted for Friday night and Saturday.

