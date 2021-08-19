“Paranormal Cirque” puts a twist on the traditional circus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Paranormal Cirque is a one-of-a-kind horror circus, with several shows in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

“Paranormal Cirque is the one and only and the best and most incredible Halloween circus in the entire United States,” Ben Holland said, the manager of Paranormal Cirque.

Luis Soto is one of the performers and his specialty is the “wheel of death.” He first became interested in the circus when he saw his friend performing.

Luis Soto on the Wheel of Death (Cordell Wright)

“I asked him if he would let me try it. He told me yes, afterward I said I would have to do this because I really like it,” Soto said.

The show is rated R, meaning you must be 18 years old to attend. However, you can attend if you are between the ages of 13 and 17 if you have parental supervision.

“There’s a bunch of shows out there that are for families and kids. Those are all great, but we wanted to do something different, something for the adults,” Holland said.

The performers enjoy the horror theme.

“When you’re in this kind of horror show you can just be yourself,” Soto said.

The first show is Thursday night at 7:30 pm. You can find more details about showtimes and purchase tickets on the Paranormal Cirque Website.

