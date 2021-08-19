Avera Medical Minute
Plays of the Week from August 9th-15th

Top plays from baseball, football and soccer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play number 5 is former SDSU All-American wide receiver Jake Wieneke who’s now playing for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. How about this great catch and run for a score as they won their first game last weekend..

At #4 it’s the Renner amateur baseball team winning the State “A” title for the 22nd time. Ben Ihrke knocked in the game’s only 2 runs with this double and the pitching staff was brilliant against Harrisburg in the title game..

Play #3 goes to the Mudcats of Dell Rapids who won the State “B” amateur baseball title. Dalton Lehnen’s grand slam broke open the championship game with Flandreau in a 16-1 win.

Play #2 is actually the first win in Jefferson school history in any sport when Garrett Boll scored with just 45 seconds left to beat Roosevelt 2-1 in boys soccer.

And play #1 goes to Gavin Weir of the Sioux Falls Little League team who fanned 17 Hastings batters in the 3-0 win that propelled them to a spot in the World Series. He’s thrown a perfect game and a no-hitter so far in the post season.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

