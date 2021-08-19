Presentation College preparing for another year of COVID-19

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In just under two weeks, a large part of Presentation College’s student body will be back on campus. And college administration are much more confident headed into this year, while still dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

The college is planning on returning a number of back-to-school activities and fall events that were cancelled last year. Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Marcus Garstecki said they feel confident enough to plan out the events and start the year on the right foot.

“We learned some things, and we tweaked them. And I think everyone is just a little more comfortable coming into the school year. So we’re really excited to have our students coming back.” said Garstecki.

Garstecki said one key item that will remain in effect to begin the year is the college’s indoor mask mandate.

“We just decided at this time, we were going to continue to have our mask mandate in place when students, faculty and staff are inside our buildings. We just want to protect those individuals who aren’t vaccinated. Or even more so, those who might have a compromised immune system.”

But Garstecki said that the policy isn’t written in stone, and the college will be looking at updating the overall plan as the semester plays out, and as local COVID-19 cases imrpove or worsen.

“One thing we’ve done since the very beginning of the pandemic is watch the CDC, and what they’re telling us. And try to use that as our guidance. We’ll just continue to do that these next several months aswe go through the fall semester.”

