Schulte Subaru donates $15,000 to Hawthorne Elementary School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls car dealer is helping to get the upcoming school year off to a strong start.

Schulte Subaru made a big donation to Hawthorne Elementary Thursday. It’s a part of the “Subaru Loves Learning” initiative which has helped equip more than 600 schools nationwide with educational resources.

Owners Mike and Sarah Schulte surprised teachers and staff at Hawthorne Thursday morning with donuts and a big check.

“We had initially come up with $10-000 then Sarah and I added an additional $5,000 to get it to $15,000, but really the whole hope is that they can use that money so that there isn’t any student that at the end of the day feels like they have any less than any other student at any other district in Sioux Falls,” says Mike.

And a special bonus was announced, any Hawthorne Elementary teacher who buys a new or used vehicle from Schulte Subaru will get free oil changes for life.

