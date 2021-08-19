Avera Medical Minute
SF Little League team wants to make history

Want to become the first South Dakota team to stay in winner’s bracket
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -We showed you the cool new uniforms the Sioux Falls Little League team got in Williamsport at the World Series that starts tomorrow. The Sioux Falls team plays Friday and they aren’t just there for fun. They feel like they can definitely make some noise.

Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”Absolutely. And that’s something we just talked about with the coaching staff and we’ll bring it up with the kids that we look up to that 2017 team but we have the opportunity to be much better than that team. Not that that team obviously wasn’t good, but there’s been no South Dakota team that’s ever won a game in the non consolation bracket. So that’s 100% a goal of ours. We’re going to compete in that first game and see where the chips go. Any time you run Gavin Weir to the mound I feel good about our chances.”

And the other team doesn’t. Just ask Hastings, Nebraska. Gavin will be pitching against the other top pitcher in the tournament from Louisiana and again Friday’s game is at 4:00 on ESPN.

