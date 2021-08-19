Avera Medical Minute
Sibell named USA Hockey’s top goaltender

Post season honors continue for Wings goalie
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jake Sibell had a season for the NAHL record books in 2020-21.

The Niagara University commit played in his second season with the Aberdeen Wings and helped the team capture the NAHL regular-season championship.

Sibell, who was named the NAHL’s Most Valuable Player and also to the All-NAHL First Team, recorded multiple single-season records this year. He appeared in 47 games during the 2020-21 campaign and set an NAHL single-season record with 43 wings, posting a 43-2-1 record. He also set NAHL single-season records for goals-against average (1.19) and save percentage (.952), while his eleven shutouts tied the NAHL single-season record.

Sibell previously played for Cambridge-Isanti High School in Minnesota prior to tending net for the Omaha Lancers in the NAPHL during the 2016-17 season. He played for the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) and Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) from 2017-19 prior to landing in Aberdeen, where he recorded an all-time record of 56-7-3 as a started between two seasons.

