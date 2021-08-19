World of Outlaws back at Huset’s Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -More big time stuff this weekend as the World of Outlaws return to Huset’s Speedway Sunday night after 2 nights of races earlier this summer.

These guys are the best of the best in the World and for Logan Schuchart it’s a thrill be be full-filling a lifetime dream to be on the circuit with these guys. ”Just knowing that it’s the best of the best as far as sprint car racing goes. This is where I always wanted to be. I’ve raced something my whole life racing go carts when I was a kid and then sprint car racing when I was young and I knew the best of the best were with the World of Outlaws and that’s where I always wanted to be. I hoped and dreamed of one day winning the biggest races and just being out here and competing for a living., says Logan.

Logan made his Hall of Fame grandpa Bobby Allen proud this summer when he also won the Jackson Nationals just like Bobby and a nice winner’s check of $50,000.

