2021 Pigskin Preview Special

A look at the teams and players to watch in the 2021 season of high school football!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -High school football season begins TOMORROW and the Pigskin Preview is here to get you ready for the 2021 season! You can get a copy of the magazine for FREE with our sponsors and check out some of the stories behind the magazine at vendors near you!

The segments of our show are broken down here, commercial free, for you to enjoy! Our opening segment above features the making of the 2021 Pigskin Preview cover and a look at our cover kids: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Landyn Van Kekerix, Central Lyon’s Cooper Spiess, Custer’s Gage Tennyson, Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink, Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth, Howard’s Jace Sifore, Marshall’s Deylin Hasert, O’Gorman’s David Alpers, Roosevelt’s Joseph Cotton, St. Thomas More’s Jedidiah Sullivan & Sioux Valley’s Parker Puetz!

In our second segment (above) we take a look at two of the top quarterbacks in South Dakota, Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth & Sioux Valley’s Parker Puetz, and also introduce you to South Dakota’s newest high school program, the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers!

Next up it’s time to break down the classes of prep football in South Dakota! We are joined by Midco Sports’ Jason Andera to delve into all four classes of 11-man football!

To wrap up the 2021 Pigskin Preview we’re talking all three 9-Man South Dakota classes with Midco’s Jason Andera as well as taking a look at some top teams and storylines in Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!

