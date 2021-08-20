8th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After missing last year due to concerns over COVID-19, Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls.

“Riverfest is truly a celebration party right on the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls, it’s one of the biggest events in downtown. We’re hoping for the biggest one yet,” Sadie Swier said, the community outreach coordinator for downtown Sioux Falls.

The event is great for organizations to fundraise to help benefit the river.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to talk to them and educate folks on the plight of the Big Sioux River, what they can do, what we all can do,” Travis Entenman said, the managing director for Friends of the Big Sioux River.

Water levels are currently down in the Big Sioux, due to the drought, and it is also experiencing high levels of E. Coli. However, there are steps that can be taken to help protect it.

“You can talk to your legislators. You can recycle. Pick up your trash. You can watch how you fertilize in your yard and really just be an advocate for the Big Sioux River,” Entenman said.

The health of the river can have a large impact on the area’s recreation and overall quality of life. Which is important for a growing city.

“Especially as we expand downtown Sioux Falls, we want to make sure that the thing that we build around is clean,” Entenman said.

Riverfest is the perfect opportunity to fundraise, spread awareness about water conditions, as well as celebrate the river.

“This whole event is free. We just want to see people in downtown making memories and enjoying their time at Riverfest,” Swier said.

You can find out more details about everything that will be taking place at the celebration on the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

