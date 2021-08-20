Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

8th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After missing last year due to concerns over COVID-19, Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls.

“Riverfest is truly a celebration party right on the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls, it’s one of the biggest events in downtown. We’re hoping for the biggest one yet,” Sadie Swier said, the community outreach coordinator for downtown Sioux Falls.

The event is great for organizations to fundraise to help benefit the river.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to talk to them and educate folks on the plight of the Big Sioux River, what they can do, what we all can do,” Travis Entenman said, the managing director for Friends of the Big Sioux River.

Water levels are currently down in the Big Sioux, due to the drought, and it is also experiencing high levels of E. Coli. However, there are steps that can be taken to help protect it.

“You can talk to your legislators. You can recycle. Pick up your trash. You can watch how you fertilize in your yard and really just be an advocate for the Big Sioux River,” Entenman said.

The health of the river can have a large impact on the area’s recreation and overall quality of life. Which is important for a growing city.

“Especially as we expand downtown Sioux Falls, we want to make sure that the thing that we build around is clean,” Entenman said.

Riverfest is the perfect opportunity to fundraise, spread awareness about water conditions, as well as celebrate the river.

“This whole event is free. We just want to see people in downtown making memories and enjoying their time at Riverfest,” Swier said.

You can find out more details about everything that will be taking place at the celebration on the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“There’s my statement of why all those different things with all the exhibits behind it,...
Cyber Symposium expert delivers papers to Lindell’s attorneys claiming $5 million dollar reward
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police identify suspect in alleged assault
Major Ryan Kelly has his photo taken with Mike Lindell on August 11, 2021. The following day...
Mike Lindell alleged attack in Sioux Falls: Witnesses say it didn’t happen
Protesters gathered outside the Sanford USD Medical Center Friday, voicing their opposition to...
SD Legislators urge ‘vaccine mandate ban,’ face Noem opposition

Latest News

Calista Wilson is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.
Sioux Falls police arrest woman for repeatedly hitting a child
8th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls
8th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls
Paranormal Cirque
Paranormal Cirque
Christmas trees
Christmas tree vendors experiencing shortage that could affect selection, prices