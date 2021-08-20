Avera Medical Minute
Augie football team hopes to make playoffs on consistent basis

Vikings have plenty of talent back from playoff team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana football team met the media today. And just like every other sport in the N-S-I-C the Vikings are chomping at the bit to get back out on the field and play real games after missing an entire season.

They are hoping to build on the success they had 2 years ago and make it a habit. Head coach Jerry Olszewski says, ”I think that’s a great way to look at it. Our guys understood what it took to get there and now want to make that a habit. That’s what good programs do. You don’t make it a once in a while thing. There’s a process to getting there but if you do everything right that should be the expectation. And now that we have enough on this roster that have had that experience they share with the younger guys.”

Quarterback Kyle Saddler says, ”We just have to focus on ourselves and get 1 percent better every day and just see how great we can be and how much better we can get.”

The Vikings were 8-4 in 2019, but I’m sure that feels like forever ago to these guys. But they do have plenty of talent back from that very good team.

