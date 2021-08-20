Avera Medical Minute
Logan Storley’s competitive nature leads to constant improvement

Webster native fights Friday night at Sanford Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Webster native Logan Storley is back at the Sanford Pentagon Friday night as part of the Bellator 265 card.

Logan loves fighting here like he did in his very first professional bout. But once they are underway he is very focused and at that point taking care of business is what matters most.

He’s coming off his only loss. So knowing how competitive he is, there’s no question he will be extra motivated to come away with a victory Friday night. And just keep getting better. ”This is a different kind of effort that I’d put in since I was 5 years old leading up to this. It’s never stop, I’ve never stopped wrestling and competing. I haven’t stopped learning. So that’s 23 years of trying to get to the pinnacle of wrestling and now it’s MMA is to be the best in the world,” says Logan.

Logan is also motivated by a lone blemish on his professional record in his last fight where it looked like he’d rallied to beat his unbeaten opponent. But he will also be motivated by that. Friday’s fight will be televised on Showtime.

