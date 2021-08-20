Northern volleyball team glad to be back on the court after missing 2020 season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves are always right in the thick of the battle for a championship title in the very difficult N-S-I-C. And knowing how tough the competition is just within their conference makes Brent Aldridge’s team that much better every night. And they sure are glad to be back playing after missing a full season.

Head coach Brent Aldridge says, “It’s just that we have to go be the best version of who we are, whatever that is. 2019 is a long time away and that team was a fabulous team and did some really good stuff. But now all those kids are gone so we have to reinvent kind of who we are I think as a program so.”

Junior Peyton Ellingson says, ”I feel like we don’t take anything for granted anymore because we know how fast that can be taken away from completely. So every single game we’re just going to be giving it our all. Every practice, every game. We’re going to do it.”

The Wolves will have a lot of new faces from that really good 2019 team that won the NSIC with a record of 17-3 in league play and 25-6 overall. . They open the season at Topeka on September 3rd in a weekend tournament.

