Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northern volleyball team glad to be back on the court after missing 2020 season

Wolves will have lots of new faces
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves are always right in the thick of the battle for a championship title in the very difficult N-S-I-C. And knowing how tough the competition is just within their conference makes Brent Aldridge’s team that much better every night. And they sure are glad to be back playing after missing a full season.

Head coach Brent Aldridge says, “It’s just that we have to go be the best version of who we are, whatever that is. 2019 is a long time away and that team was a fabulous team and did some really good stuff. But now all those kids are gone so we have to reinvent kind of who we are I think as a program so.”

Junior Peyton Ellingson says, ”I feel like we don’t take anything for granted anymore because we know how fast that can be taken away from completely. So every single game we’re just going to be giving it our all. Every practice, every game. We’re going to do it.”

The Wolves will have a lot of new faces from that really good 2019 team that won the NSIC with a record of 17-3 in league play and 25-6 overall. . They open the season at Topeka on September 3rd in a weekend tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“There’s my statement of why all those different things with all the exhibits behind it,...
Cyber Symposium expert delivers papers to Lindell’s attorneys claiming $5 million dollar reward
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police identify suspect in alleged assault
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks is charged with first and second-degree murder, first-degree...
19-year-old victim identified in Sioux Falls’ first homicide in 2021
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Logan Storley's competitive nature leads to constant improvement
Logan Storley’s competitive nature leads to constant improvement
USD volleyball team is looking forward to tough preseason schedule
USD volleyball team looking forward to tough preseason schedule
Augie football team wants to make a habit of going to the playoffs
Augie football team hopes to make playoffs on consistent basis
Thursday's HS soccer highlights from Jefferson and Brookings doubleheaders
Thursday’s soccer highlights from games at Jefferson and Brookings