OYO Tackling Garden Problems

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about some common gardening problems around the area and how to treat them.

Doug says one of the most common problems in the garden is blossom end rot. The main culprit for the rot is the plant not transporting calcium to the fruit. This is usually due to the plant not getting enough water. The best way to treat this is to make sure your plants are getting plenty of water. You can also add some calcium to the soil. Waiting to plant your tomatoes until mid May is also another good idea to prevent the rot from forming.

Adding mulch to your garden is a great way to help keep your soil moist, and it also helps prevent soil from splashing onto your plants. When soil splashes on your plant stem, that can cause blight.

Another problem is pepper plants not blooming. More than likely, it’s a water issue. If your fertilizer has too much nitrogen, that could also be a contributing factor.

