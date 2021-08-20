Phillips Avenue Diner back open in downtown Sioux Falls following fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The iconic diner in downtown Sioux Falls is back open, after a fire earlier this summer.

The Phillips Avenue Diner closed June 5th after an overnight fire damaged the building.

WR Hospitality, which owns the diner, said the biggest problem was smoke damage.

General Manager Tyler Hernandez says he and the staff are just thankful to be back open and contributing again to the downtown area.

“I have noticed being downtown that there has been a lack of foot traffic with the diner being closed,” Hernandez said. “With us back open it will help support a lot of these other businesses down Phillips Avenue, happy to see people walking around.”

The diner opens with new hours.

The restaurant will be open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It’s open Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The diner is closed on Tuesdays.

