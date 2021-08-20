Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“There’s my statement of why all those different things with all the exhibits behind it,...
Cyber Symposium expert delivers papers to Lindell’s attorneys claiming $5 million dollar reward
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police identify suspect in alleged assault
Major Ryan Kelly has his photo taken with Mike Lindell on August 11, 2021. The following day...
Mike Lindell alleged attack in Sioux Falls: Witnesses say it didn’t happen
Calista Wilson is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.
Sioux Falls police arrest woman for repeatedly hitting a child

Latest News

Sioux Falls Little League team wants to make history at World Series
Sioux Falls team wins first game at Little League World Series
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
State to appeal court ruling in Planned Parenthood vs. Noem