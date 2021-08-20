Sioux Falls police arrest woman for repeatedly hitting a child
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars after police say she gave a child a bloody nose.
Police were called to a home at 11th Street and Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon for a report of a woman slapping a child.
Officers say Calista Wilson, 22, who is a relative of the child, hit the child hard enough to give the child a bloody nose.
Wilson, who is from Ideal, South Dakota, was charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.
