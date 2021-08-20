Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls team wins first game at Little League World Series

Sioux Falls Little League team wants to make history at World Series
Sioux Falls Little League team wants to make history at World Series
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls team won their first game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Friday.

The South Dakota team defeated Louisiana 2-0, earning them a spot in the next round.

You can follow the tournament here.

The team plays again Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They will face off against the team from Oregon.

