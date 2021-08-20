Sioux Falls team wins first game at Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls team won their first game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Friday.

The South Dakota team defeated Louisiana 2-0, earning them a spot in the next round.

The team plays again Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They will face off against the team from Oregon.

