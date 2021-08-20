Avera Medical Minute
St. Francis House celebrates new facility amid growing needs

With the help of volunteers and donations, St. Francis officially unveiled its new building...
With the help of volunteers and donations, St. Francis officially unveiled its new building Thursday.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Francis House has been helping the Sioux Falls community for almost 35 years both as a homeless and transitional facility.

With the help of volunteers and donations, St. Francis officially unveiled its new building Thursday.

“It truly is a community that built this home and we are blessed to live in one of the best communities around,” said St Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker.

St. Francis House’s old building, which used to be a convent, was run down and did not have near enough rooms to keep up with increasing demand.

“We were at full capacity, we had 52 people in one building and there was just no space and so we kicked off this campaign to expand to serve more people,” said Becker.

In addition to housing, St. Francis House also provides assistance and advice to those looking to pay off debts before finding a new place to call home.

Many members of the community have turned their lives around thanks to the organization.

“They would not let me fail no matter what happened they would never let me fail, they gave me the passion I needed to turn my life around,” said former St. Francis House resident Tanner Doop.

State officials say that transitional homes like St. Francis House are needed in South Dakota.

“The work that Saint Francis does is really instrumental in this community taking on the work of rehabilitation for people coming out of the prison system and really setting up a structured environment for them,” said Sioux Falls Senator Reynold Nesiba.

