State to appeal court ruling in Planned Parenthood vs. Noem

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the state of South Dakota will appeal a district court ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Noem.

The district court had previously prohibited a provision in South Dakota state law that requires a pregnant woman to consult with a pregnancy help center before obtaining an abortion.

Friday, the district court refused to dissolve the injunction.

Noem says the state of South Dakota will appeal the ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“All life is precious. Mothers should have the opportunity to hear all relevant information before they are faced with the ‘choice’ of whether to end their unborn child’s life,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to the day when all life – born and unborn – is protected by law. Given that the US Supreme Court will soon decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before ‘viability,’ we are asking the 8th Circuit to recognize that the people’s legislators should have the ability to pass pro-life laws.”

