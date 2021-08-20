Students move into SDBOR colleges across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Across the state, college students are returning to campus, and many for the first tie. It comes as Board of Regents institutions plan to host a more normal fall semester.

At public universities across the state, it was the big procession that marks each new year. In Brookings, teams of movers were helping place new students into their first dorms.

It was the same scene in Vermillion, with teams helping out families when they arrived for their designated move-in time. And move-in day sets the bar for the year ahead.

“One of my very favorite days of the whole year is our Meet State move in process. The whole weekend is full of activities, and it is so wonderful to see our students back on campus.” said SDSU Dean of Students Tobi Uecker.

Uecker said while it was a much more relaxed experience than last year, there’s many things they’ve held over to help families. And he said those early move-in options might be something they keep for years to come, as lessons learned from the pandemic.

“But you also see the fact that we still did a drop and go process earlier in the summer. So that folks that wanted to take care of things outside of our busy day today could do that.” said Uecker.

SDSU President Barry Dunn said the return of students on campus is the rush he’s been looking forward to for many months now. And he said seeing students and families this year means just a bit more with the circumstances.

“We’re going to move over 2,000 freshman in, and we’re excited that they’re here. And they’re excited and nervous, and their moms and dads are excited and nervous.” said Dunn.

Dunn said that much of how normal this year will be comes down to vaccination rates on campus of students and faculty. But he said even still, they’re optimistic.

