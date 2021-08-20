Avera Medical Minute
Summer Fiesta coming to Watertown

The Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center's Summer Fiesta kicks off Saturday, with family friendly...
The Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center's Summer Fiesta kicks off Saturday, with family friendly activities.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over two years since the last Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center event in Watertown. But that changes Saturday.

Making up for the cancellation of it’s Cinco de Mayo festival earlier in the year, the center is hosting a Summer Fiesta instead. The festival will feature a number of vendors and family activities.

“Our first event was pretty successful. We had lots of people there. So we are hoping to have the same for this summer fiesta, which is kind of replacing our Cinco de Mayo.” said Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center Assistant Manager Yesika Muñoz.

Barring any inclement weather, the festival goes from 3-10 p.m. at the intersection of Kemp Ave and Maple St. Tickets are sold at the gate.

