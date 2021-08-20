Avera Medical Minute
Thunderstorms Likely Today

Hail, Wind, Tornadoes Possible
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the region as we head through our Friday. There is a slight risk of severe weather today, especially along and east of the James River. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes will be possible during the early afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Any showers and thunderstorms should start to wrap up this evening and should be out of here later tonight.

We’ll dry out for Saturday and it will be a cool day with low humidity. Highs for most of us will be in the mid to upper 70s. There’s another chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. Highs will rebound back into the low 80s for most of us.

By early next week, we’re talking about high temperatures getting back into the mid 80s for most of the region. There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms Tuesday, then another slight chance as we head into the end of next week. Highs should stay in the low to mid 80s for most of us.

