Thursday’s soccer highlights from games at Jefferson and Brookings

SIOUX FALLS & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were doubleheaders at SF Jefferson and Brookings Thursday night.

The Jefferson boys got a late goal from Jamison Wear to beat the Golden Eagles 2-1. In the girls game Makenzie Nelson put the Cavaliers on top, but a goal by Morgan Fiedler got Aberdeen going and they scored the final five goals of the game for a 5-1 win.

In Brookings, the O’Gorman Knights broke open a close game on a goal by McKenzie Antonen and went on to beat the Bobcats 4-1. The boys game ended in a scoreless tie.

