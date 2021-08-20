Avera Medical Minute
USD volleyball team looking forward to tough preseason schedule

Defending Summit League champs are excited for new season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USD Volleyball team today as they are getting ready for a challenging preseason schedule that starts Saturday in Des Moines against Drake.

One of their tournaments is in Louisville where they will play the Cardinals and Missouri, the team they faced in the NCAA tournament last year. They’re glad to be back after a short off season and excited about the schedule.

Madison Jurgens, Senior setter says, ”I think we’re just really excited to see what we look like against other opponents, especially with our preseason schedule we’re excited to go out and compete. With everybody new and everybody back we’re just excited to see what we’re going to look like.”

Harrisburg native Sami Slaughter says,”Yeah it’s really exciting. I think it makes us play better when we play those really high teams and it gets out caliber going.”

Junior Elizabeth Juhnke says, ”We did have time to reset and now being back I think everyone is really focused in and we’re ready for this year. We’re all really excited.”

The Coyotes are the defending Summit League champions and they will get a solid test with that pre-season schedule. Theire first home tournament in the second weekend in September.

Logan Storley's competitive nature leads to constant improvement
Northern volleyball team glad to be back after missing 2020 season
Augie football team wants to make a habit of going to the playoffs
Thursday's HS soccer highlights from Jefferson and Brookings doubleheaders
