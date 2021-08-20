USD volleyball team looking forward to tough preseason schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USD Volleyball team today as they are getting ready for a challenging preseason schedule that starts Saturday in Des Moines against Drake.

One of their tournaments is in Louisville where they will play the Cardinals and Missouri, the team they faced in the NCAA tournament last year. They’re glad to be back after a short off season and excited about the schedule.

Madison Jurgens, Senior setter says, ”I think we’re just really excited to see what we look like against other opponents, especially with our preseason schedule we’re excited to go out and compete. With everybody new and everybody back we’re just excited to see what we’re going to look like.”

Harrisburg native Sami Slaughter says,”Yeah it’s really exciting. I think it makes us play better when we play those really high teams and it gets out caliber going.”

Junior Elizabeth Juhnke says, ”We did have time to reset and now being back I think everyone is really focused in and we’re ready for this year. We’re all really excited.”

The Coyotes are the defending Summit League champions and they will get a solid test with that pre-season schedule. Theire first home tournament in the second weekend in September.

