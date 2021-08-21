Authorities investigating crash in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies responded to a car accident in the construction zone on SD Highway 11, near 272nd Street, Saturday around midnight.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, the driver fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

There are indications that the driver was injured in the crash.

If anyone has information about this crash, please contact the LCSO at 605-764-5651, or private message their Facebook page.

