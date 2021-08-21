Avera Medical Minute
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth,...
An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FINLAND, MN. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has closed a popular recreational wilderness area in northeastern Minnesota as the state’s largest active wildfire threatens the 1-million-acre property.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness stopped issuing entry permits Saturday, but it was not known if campers already in the expansive wilderness area would be evacuated.

The Boundary Waters in the Superior National Forest is one of the most visited federally designated wilderness areas.

The Greenwood fire in the forest remained uncontrolled Saturday and had spread to about 14 square miles.

About 250 firefighters were battling the blaze.

