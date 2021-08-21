Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON PREMIER Week 0 (8-20-21)

Featuring highlights from 10 games in the opening week
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 279 days after the last state champions were crowned at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, high school football in South Dakota is back!

11B and all three classes of 9-man football kicked this evening and that means the return of Football Friday on Dakota News Now! Our team was all over the region shooting some great games and finishes! You’ll find each segment of our show here. Above you can check out our opening block with highlights from Sioux Valley at Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan and Beresford at McCook Central/Montrose!

A battle of 9A powers highlights our second segment as DeSmet took on Wolsey-Wessington at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. You can also see Howard’s 55-0 win over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.

Our show rolls on with a battle of State Champions in 9AA as defending 9AA champ Platte-Geddes hosts defending 9A title winner Canistota/Freeman who is playing a class up this year. We also feature Hamlin and Britton-Hecla, Arlington-Lake Preston and Chester, Viborg-Hurley and Garretson and Parker and Baltic!

Wrapping up our show we check out 9B where Gayville-Volin stunned top-ranked Dell Rapids Saint Mary!

