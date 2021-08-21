Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Bridgewater!

Previewing the Sioux Valley & Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football Friday is back and Dakota News Now is once again taking our show on the road! Our Tailgate Tour returns for 2021 previewing on of the week’s big prep football games with sound from each team as well as a look at what makes Football Friday unique in our home!

Our first tour stop is in Bridgewater where 11B’s second ranked Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan Seahawks hosted third-ranked Sioux Valley. Above you can check out our 5:30 PM live hit featuring the Cossacks and their cheerleading squad, and below our 6:00 PM segment featuring the Seahawks and their squad, as well as the return of our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Game Pick!

