DTSF hosts 8th annual Downtown Riverfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls hosted Downtown Riverfest on Saturday, it is one of the biggest events DTSF hosts for the year, with free fun for people of all ages.

The event was canceled last year due to concerns about COVID-19, but organizers of the event think this year is one of the biggest yet.

“It just makes my heart so happy to see people having a great time, my favorite part about outdoor DTSF events is seeing people dance to music and seeing families come out and just people really doing things that life is all about which is having a good time and doing things together,” said Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator.

Organizers of the event want everyone to have a good time while highlighting a key part of downtown.

“Riverfest is really a celebration of the Big Sioux River and this beautiful space here all under the arc of dreams, it’s an ideal place for an event like this and you’re not going to find another one with live music that’s right on the water and people listening on both sides of the riverbank it is unique to the area,” said Swier.

Not only is the Downtown Riverfest a celebration but it is also a fundraiser to benefit the Big Sioux River.

“It’s huge to have an event like this with this amount of people on the banks of the Big Sioux River for us it’s a great opportunity to talk to folks and get them more engaged and understand what’s wrong with the river,” said Travis Entenman, Friends of the Big Sioux River managing director.

More information about the Big Sioux River and how to protect it can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.