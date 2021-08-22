FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Food and Drug Administration says it has received multiple reports of patients hospitalized after taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used in horses, to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Saturday. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The FDA has not approved ivermectin either for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. It’s not an anti-viral drug.

A form of ivermectin is FDA-approved in humans for two specific conditions caused by parasitic worms. It is available by prescription.

The other form of ivermectin is used in animals to treat heartworm and parasites. It’s safe only when prescribed for animals and can be highly toxic – even fatal – in humans, according to the FDA.

“There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin,” an FDA spokesperson said. “That is wrong.”

Ivermectin overdoses lead to nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA says.

It can also interact with other medications like blood thinners.

“Moreover, FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients,” the spokesperson said. “Many inactive ingredients found in animal products aren’t evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

