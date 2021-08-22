Avera Medical Minute
Gable Steveson enjoying life after winning Olympic gold medal

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Minnesota Golden Gopher alum Logan Storley took the main stage Friday night in Bellator 265 at the Sanford Pentagon, a fellow Gopher was there to support along with a lot of fans of his own.

Gable Steveson most recently won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in Tokyo, just months after winning the NCAA heavyweight national championship.

Steveson now has many opportunities and decisions ahead of him, including continuing to wrestle for the Gophers, fighting in the UFC, or joining the WWE.

And with all that in mind, he’s taking this time to relax and enjoy the sport.

“I’m enjoying it right now. A lot of things have calmed down, a lot people messaging me have calmed down so I’m enjoying my time now. I spend so much time in a wrestling room and at big tournaments trying to do big things and now I can sit back and finally do what I do best and that’s just chill,” Steveson said.

“I’m excited to see what Gable is going to do, he’s a really good young kid with an already amazing sheet of accomplishments but I’m excited to see where his future’s at,” said Logan Storley.

Another option for Steveson is Bellator, or just MMA or UFC in general, a place that many former gophers like Logan Storley, have went after finishing their college careers.

“The wave just keeps going we’ve got guys like Brock Lesnar in the past and now we’ve got the future coming in right now so to have this kind of talent that comes through Minnesota and comes through the Sanford Pentagon is most definitely really special,” Steveson added.

After Bellator 265, Steveson attended the WWE’s SummerSlam on Saturday, and mentioned that UFC’s Dana White is looking to schedule a meeting with him as well.

