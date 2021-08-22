Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 0 (8-22-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the opening week of South Dakota prep football
By Zach Borg
Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The return of football season brings the return of a Dakota News Now Sports tradition.

Each Sunday night we’ll look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college pigskin.

We call it “Gridiron Greatness”, and you can watch Zach Borg’s look at the best from “week zero” in the video viewer above!.

