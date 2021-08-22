Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate allegations of destructive device possession and manufacturing after local law enforcement responded to reports of an explosion at a Tabor, South Dakota residence.

As the result of interviews and a search warrant executed by DCI Special Agents and public safety bomb technicians, Joseph Hansen of Tabor, South Dakota was arrested on charges of sale, transportation, or possession of a destructive device and unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.

The investigation and response was a collaborative effort by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and the ATF.

