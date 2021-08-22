Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sioux City

One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City.
One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street.

Authorities did not immediately release many details about the shooting. The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Deputies responded to a car accident in the construction zone on SD Highway 11,...
Authorities investigating crash in Lincoln County
Calista Wilson is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.
Sioux Falls police arrest woman for repeatedly hitting a child
“You walk through that gate. The hair on the back of your neck still stands up, it don’t matter...
Over 100 job vacancies at SD State Penitentiary, state reviews funding
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.
Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday

Latest News

Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor.
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor
Officials say South Dakota is facing a shortage of nurses at a time when they are needed most.
Officials: South Dakota’s nursing shortage growing
A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.
Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday
Samaritan's Feet distributes shoes to families in Sioux Falls