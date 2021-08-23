Another Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday. A few high, thin clouds will drift through the region. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the low 90s out west. There will be a slight chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms this evening into tonight, especially in eastern parts of the region. Despite the chance of storms, the risk of severe weather will be fairly low tonight.

Some of those storms may linger into tomorrow morning before we start to clear out with highs back in the 80s and 90s. There’s also another chance we could see some thunderstorms pop up during the heat of the day Tuesday. Those should be gone for Wednesday and we’ll clear out with highs in the 80s for most.

We’ll start to move into a little bit of an active weather pattern by the end of this week. Chances of rain will increase heading into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across most of the region. That chance of rain will continue into the weekend. We’ll clear out by the beginning of next week. Highs for most of us will be in the 70s and 80s.

