Local health systems urging South Dakotans to roll up their sleeves as FDA fully approves Pfizer vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The race to vaccinate continues to heat up as the Delta variant surges across the nation and here at home.

COVID-19 is re-emerging in South Dakota, with both active case numbers and hospitalizations rapidly increasing over the past few weeks.

Dr. Charles Chima, the Sioux Falls Director of Public Health, says the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine is a big deal in fighting back against the increase.

“What this does is, it just gives us that reassurance that we’ve been right all along, that this vaccine is safe and effective, the FDA fully backs it, and essentially it has the same approval as Tylenol or any other medication you take,” Chima said.

Chima says as kids start heading back to school, getting them, as well as their parents, vaccinated is more important than ever.

“Even if you end up getting COVID and you’re vaccinated, your chances of having a severe outcome is much less,” Chima said. “70% of people who have been hospitalized this year, or have died from COVID, are among the unvaccinated, so that’s why we keep emphasizing the need to get vaccinated.”

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain throughout the United States. Because of this, Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, the Chief Physician for Sanford Health, says it’s critical to keep our hospitals from being overrun like they were at the height of the pandemic.

“We have lots of the regular things that we take care of every day in our hospitals,” Cauwels said. “We have lots of strokes, we have lots of heart attacks, we have broken bones... and what we want to be able to do is make sure that we can provide all the care we need to those folks, as well take care of our COVID patients.”

To achieve that goal, Cauwels is encouraging all South Dakotans to get their shot. He hopes the FDA’s endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine will aid in that effort.

“I think, for some people, it’s the validation that they needed to be confident in the vaccine,” Cauwels said. “And, I think for those folks, the folks who were waiting for this, this is a very important day to make sure they feel confident and willing to go out and get vaccinated.”

