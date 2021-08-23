Avera Medical Minute
Mixx Nutrition offering meal alternatives at new downtown location

Mixx Nutrition is now open in Shriver Square, offering meal replacements and more.
Mixx Nutrition is now open in Shriver Square, offering meal replacements and more.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting back into the swing of work, school or other daily activities, it can be hard to stay on top of a healthy lifestyle. But a new shop in downtown Sioux Falls is offering quick and convenient ways to stay on top of it.

Mixx Nutrition opened it’s doors earlier this month after a lengthy construction process. It’s headed by former nurse Janna Boelke, and current nurse Heather Javurek, who wanted to do something more with their passion for helping others.

“So just really taking a different step from taking care of the littles at the hospital, to kind of taking my love for nutrition and healthy living.” said Javurek.

The store sells meal replacement shakes, teas, and other products meant to be more than just a snack during the day.

“I’ve never done anything like this before. So it’s been a new experience. But it’s a lot of fun coming to and visiting with different people, and they’re wanting to get out of coming here.” said Boelke.

So far, they’ve been working with other downtown businesses to not only make a name for themselves, but to find a home in the area they hope to stay for a long time.

“I’ve just seen, even just walking downtown yesterday, a lot of our coupons were just sitting right at the forefront for people to see. So that was really encouraging.” said Javurek.

Mixx Nutrition is located at Shriver Square at 230 S Phillips Ave Suite 104. Currently the store’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

