POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine after today’s FDA approval?

FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday may help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots. And it could spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities and local governments.

If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, does today’s FDA approval change your mind?

Two women become South Dakota’s first Nurses Honor guard members