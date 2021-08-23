South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the quarterfinals of the Little League World Series.

The team was originally supposed to play Sunday, but that game was postponed by rain.

Monday’s game was also delayed about two hours because of showers.

The Sioux Falls Little League Team went on to defeat the team from Oregon, 3 to 0.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 5th inning when Gavin Weir crushed a three-run homer over the right field fence.

Maddux Munson threw a complete game shutout, striking out four Oregon batters.

Sioux Falls’ is now 2-0 in the LLWS, and their next game is Wednesday at 4 p.m. CDT against fellow undefeated team California.

