Storm to play Rattlers in first round of IFL playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a win Saturday the Sioux Falls Storm clinched the #8 seed in the IFL playoffs.

Now the Storm will head south the play the #1 seed the Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 29th.

Sioux Falls finished the regular season with a 6-7 record, the Rattlers finished 12-2.

Full IFL playoff matchups here.

