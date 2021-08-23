Avera Medical Minute
Storm to play Rattlers in first round of IFL playoffs

(KSFY)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a win Saturday the Sioux Falls Storm clinched the #8 seed in the IFL playoffs.

Now the Storm will head south the play the #1 seed the Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 29th.

Sioux Falls finished the regular season with a 6-7 record, the Rattlers finished 12-2.

Full IFL playoff matchups here.

