University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joan Gabel and medical school Dean Jakub Tolar issued a news release Monday hours after federal regulators fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.

The mandate is effective at University of Minnesota campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester.

Faculty and staff members will be required to inform the university of their vaccination status. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

