SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another hot and humid day. We’ll see decreasing cloud cover early on, but clouds will start to increase this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s again. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for far southeastern parts of the region from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Another round of storms will be possible tonight and into Wednesday morning. Again, the same threats will be in effect - large hail and damaging wind gusts. We’ll begin to cool down to the upper 70s to the lower 80s for highs on Wednesday, but expect the muggy conditions to continue.

Chances for showers and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday and the threat for severe weather will be possible. Highs by the end of the week will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s. Even this weekend there will be a threat for severe weather. We’ll cool down again to the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

