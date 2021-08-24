Augustana University offering incentives to vaccinated students and staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University students and staff that have received a vaccine will soon receive a payday.

Students who self-report their vaccination dates to the university are eligible for a $150 gifts card. Part-time employees will receive $250, and full-time employees will receive $500.

“We understand that vaccinations are a very important step moving our nation forward and as we bring students from all over the world back to campus we want to make sure that we’re taking another step forward,” said Rick Tupper, the Associate Vice President of Safety and Logistics.

Students were notified via email a couple of weeks ago about the incentive.

“I thought it was a good idea, kinda push the importance of getting vaccinated,” Mekhi Moore said, the Student Body Vice President.

While the incentive may encourage some students and staff to become vaccinated, some view it more as a reminder. Especially considering when the vaccine first began rolling out was around the same time as finals.

“Students were elsewhere. Their minds were on their tests, just trying to get through the last push of the academic year. So I think the email coming out for sure gave an incentive but also just gave a reminder that I think students would have full-filled anyway.”

The university does not require vaccines, but they do require masks to be worn in university buildings.

They also will continue to offer periodic vaccination clinics on campus with the first taking place on September 3rd.

