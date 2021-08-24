Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana University offering incentives to vaccinated students and staff

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University students and staff that have received a vaccine will soon receive a payday.

Students who self-report their vaccination dates to the university are eligible for a $150 gifts card. Part-time employees will receive $250, and full-time employees will receive $500.

“We understand that vaccinations are a very important step moving our nation forward and as we bring students from all over the world back to campus we want to make sure that we’re taking another step forward,” said Rick Tupper, the Associate Vice President of Safety and Logistics.

Students were notified via email a couple of weeks ago about the incentive.

“I thought it was a good idea, kinda push the importance of getting vaccinated,” Mekhi Moore said, the Student Body Vice President.

While the incentive may encourage some students and staff to become vaccinated, some view it more as a reminder. Especially considering when the vaccine first began rolling out was around the same time as finals.

“Students were elsewhere. Their minds were on their tests, just trying to get through the last push of the academic year. So I think the email coming out for sure gave an incentive but also just gave a reminder that I think students would have full-filled anyway.”

The university does not require vaccines, but they do require masks to be worn in university buildings.

They also will continue to offer periodic vaccination clinics on campus with the first taking place on September 3rd.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor.
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor
A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.
Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday
Officials say South Dakota is facing a shortage of nurses at a time when they are needed most.
Officials: South Dakota’s nursing shortage growing
The aftermath of truck that crashed into Sioux Falls homes.
Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses
One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City.
One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sioux City

Latest News

Augustana University offering incentives to vaccinated students and staff
Augustana University offering incentives to vaccinated students and staff
Avera Medical Minute: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Avera Medical Minute: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses