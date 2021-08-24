Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
The aftermath of truck that crashed into Sioux Falls homes.
Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses
South Dakota Nurse Honor Guard
Two women become South Dakota’s first Nurses Honor guard members
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor.
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Melissa Vande Kieft is the founder of Living in the Wait, a resource for people struggling with...
Living in the Wait: book provides resource for people struggling with infertility
Living in the Wait: book provides resource for people struggling with infertility