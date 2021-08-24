Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg QB hopes to lead his team to a state title before heading off to Minnesota

Jacob Knuth will make the Tigers very tough to beat
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers came so close to winning an 11-AAA state title last year. And with Jacob Knuth back as his signal caller, Brandon White can feel very confident heading into this season.

After all, the future Minnesota Gopher is a big time talent... So how much does the coaching staff appreciate having this kind of talent on their team? Brandon White, Harrisburg Coach says, “Actually it makes our play calling having Jacob a lot easier. Our staff has put together an offense that he can bail us out of a lot of situations. Having the freedom when it’s an audible or a run-pass-option or just dissecting a defense it’s pretty special. It makes out lives a lot easier.”

Knuth took over as the full-time starter in his junior year after splitting duties with Jack Tiegen his sophomore season. That experience really helped him grow as a player according to White. And now Jacob is truly a coach on the field.

Knuth says, “Yeah it’s nice knowing that everyone looks up to me, see how my attitude is. It’s just nice knowing that I’m the leader of the team and being in control really. It’s an awesome feeling.”

And no-one appreciates Knuth more than his wide receivers. Andrew Walter has been the biggest recipient of Knuth’s touchdown passes and he’s sure glad to be on the same team.

Andrew Walter, Tigers Wide Receiver says, “Jacob, he’s the most talented quarterback in the state and probably one of the most under rated quarterbacks in the nation in my opinion. And having his is a blessing. He makes me a better player and everyone around him.”

He makes the entire team better including the coaches. His head coach can’t wait for the season to start. Knowing that he has a guy like Knuth out on the field as a leader doesn’t come along that often.

White says, “His athleticism and the way he handles himself on and off the field is very commendable. You can see the kids rally around that and understand that he’s a perfectionist and wants to win every rep and score a touchdown on every single play or every drive and we realize that’s not always possible. But just his presence, being with the kids and understanding that he’s going to give it his all every time he stops on the field is pretty cool.”

