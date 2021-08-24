Living in the Wait: book provides resource for people struggling with infertility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Vande Kieft is the founder of Living in the Wait, a resource for people struggling with infertility. She is also set to release a book titled Living in the Wait and is asking people in the community to submit their own wait and breakthrough story to publish in her book. We spoke with Vande Kieft about what motivates her to sustain this work and what makes it special.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.